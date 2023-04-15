Riyadh: More than 43 million worshippers visited Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the first 20 days of Ramzan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The holy month of Ramzan 1444 AH, which began on March 23, witnesses a huge influx of Umrah and worshipers to the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, said that more than 22 million male and female Muslims prayed at the Grand Mosque in the first 20 days of Ramzan.

He added that the presidency has readied the Grand Mosque with an operational plan ensuring comfort for the Umrah pilgrims, the prayer performers, and visitors.

Meanwhile, more than 21 million worshipers performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in the first 20 days of Ramzan, an increase of 49 percent over the same period last year, according to Al-Sudais.

