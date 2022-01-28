Srinagar, Jan 28 : Jammu and Kashmir reported decline in covid-19 cases for the third day in a row with 4354 fresh infections confirmed in the last 24 hours while as five persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Friday.

They said, 1440 of the cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 2914 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 424085.

Giving district wise, the officials told , Srinagar 916, Baramulla 290, Budgam 229, Pulwama 90, Kupwara 618, Anantnag 329, Bandipora 109, Ganderbal 42, Kulgam 262, Shopian 29, Jammu 763, Udhampur 111, Rajouri 43, Doda 103, Kathua 68, Samba 104, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 91, Ramban 106 and Reasi 21. Regarding the deaths, they said, three were confirmed from Jammu division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the total fatality count to 4647. 2268 of the deaths were reported in Jammu division and 2379 in Kashmir.

A number of fresh cases were confirmed at GMC Srinagar associated diagnostic labouratories, GMC Anatnag and District Hospital Pulwama.

Besides, they said, 5850 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1918 from Jammu Division and 3932 from Kashmir. So far 374282 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 45156—11110 in Jammu and 34046 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 33999 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.