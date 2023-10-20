Jammu: At least four persons were killed when a truck they were travelling in, met with an accident on Friday in Jammu.

An official said that the accident transpired on the Jhajjarkotli NH44, where a truck with the registration number RJ13GB/5654 lost control, collided with the bridge divider, and subsequently rolled off the bridge from a height of approximately 80 feet.

The official said that both the driver and conductor of the truck were instantaneously killed at the scene. Upon the arrival of the police team, two additional lifeless bodies were discovered and subsequently retrieved.

An official confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigations are currently underway. At present, the identities of the victims remain unknown. Additional details will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.