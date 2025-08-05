4 DCs among 14 IAS, JKAS officers transferred in J&K

Srinagar: Four Deputy commissioners were among 10 IAS and four JKAS officers transferred by government with immediate effect on Tuesday.

According to a government order, Naveen S L, IAS (AGMUT:2012), Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department along with additional charge of Commissioner, Civil Aviation, relieving Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2009) of the additional charge of the posts.

Ms. Avny Lavasa, IAS (AGMUT:2013), awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.

Anshul Garg, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Vikas Kundal, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Gurpal Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2014), Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Anil Banka, IAS (AGMUT:2015), awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Dr. Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Ayushi Sudan, IAS (AGMUT:2017), Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Indu Kanwal, JKAS, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch,

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.