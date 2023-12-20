BANDIPORA: As part of the initiative to enhance water accessibility both qualitatively and quantitatively on a long term basis, district Bandipora has made substantial strides by connecting 38495 households out of 47358 targeted households.

While sharing details, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) program, 121 Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) have been taken up for execution on mission mode in the district. He said that the infrastructure consists of 38 Rapid Sand Filtration Plants, 22 Over Head Tanks, 18 Borewells and 149 pipe network, Service Reservoirs and allied works. Out of total 47358 FHTCs, 38495 households stand connected till date (81.22%).

The DC further said that every tap water connection provided is being reported on IMIS portal with full beneficiary detail in public domain. About 768 women have been trained for use of Field Testing Kit (FTK’s) in checking the quality of water and reporting the results online through WQMS Portal. Under the WQM&S, the UT is at 4th Rank at National Level.

Moreover, 16 WSSs have so far been completed and are under different stages of testing and commissioning. Besides, other schemes are at various stages of completion and are expected to be completed before the closure of the current financial year 2023-24 subject to fair weather conditions. Presently 220 civil works and 84 Mechanical works are apace besides 13 Borewells stand drilled and are being developed.

The concerned authorities said that adherence to guiding principles/ JJM guidelines for execution are being maintained. Proper Monitoring by TPI Agency and Consultants/DPM Unit is being done to ensure Quality of works. Technical issues, Impediments (if any) flagged by concerned PHE Divisions for safe and smooth execution of works are being coordinated with better synergy by the DPM unit with the pro-active intervention of District Administration.

High degree of Transparency and Accountability is ensured through e-Tendering and digital Payments. PRI members and Pani Samities also play their key role in ensuring quality works on ground.