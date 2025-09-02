3500 fishes found dead after ‘poisoning’ at Shopian fish farm

Shopian, Sep 2: In a shocking incident, unknown persons allegedly poisoned a fish farm in south Kashmir’s Shopian district during the night, leading to the death of thousands of fishes and causing heavy financial loss to the owner.

The incident took place at village Ganowpora Balpora where a private fish farm run by Bilal Ahmad Lone was targeted. Reports said that miscreants mixed poison in the water, resulting in the death of nearly 3,500 fishes.

Officials said the loss has been estimated at around four lakh rupees. The incident has triggered anger among locals who termed it as an act of sabotage and demanded stern action against the culprits.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter and further investigation has been initiated. [KNT]