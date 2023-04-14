Lucas Helmke, 33, from Brisbane, Australia, has pushed his strength and stamina to their limits to break the most push ups in one hour world record, the Guinness World Records reported.

Lucas performed 3,206 push ups within one hour – that’s an average of over 53 per minute.

The previous record of 3,182 was set by another Aussie, Daniel Scali, in April 2022.

Lucas attempted this record to “provide inspiration” for his one-year-old son and “show him nothing is impossible.”

Lucas trained for two to three years to break this record.

The official attempt took place in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground in Brisbane.

Lucas broke the push ups down into 30-second sets, aiming to complete 26 push ups in each one. Lucas slightly exceeded this target, achieving an average rate of 26.7 push ups every 30 seconds.