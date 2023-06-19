In London, a tragic incident occurred where a 38-year-old man of Indian origin was stabbed to death. This incident took place just two days after shocking knife attacks in the UK, resulting in the deaths of a British Indian teenager and a student from Hyderabad.

The victim, Aravind Sasikumar, was discovered with knife wounds on June 16 when authorities responded to a call at a residential property on Southampton Way, Camberwell, as reported by the Metropolitan Police.

Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene at 1:31 am on Friday, as confirmed by the police in a statement. The authorities have charged Salman Salim, a 25-year-old residing on Southampton Way, with murder on Saturday, June 17.

Salim appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on the same day and was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 20 at the Old Bailey.

According to the Evening Standard newspaper, Sasikumar’s family has been notified and is receiving support from detectives of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday established that Sasikumar’s cause of death was stab wounds to the chest, the report added. The police spokesperson stated, “On arrival, officers found a man in his 30s with stab injuries. Despite medical professionals’ efforts, the man unfortunately passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

Emergency services, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer, were dispatched to the scene, as stated by the London Ambulance Service. London’s Air Ambulance trauma team, comprising a paramedic and a doctor in a car, also arrived at the location. However, despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harriet Harman, the Member of Parliament for Camberwell and Peckham, expressed her condolences to the bereaved family and described the incident as a “horrific murder.”

This incident adds to a series of recent knife attacks across the UK, resulting in the deaths of Grace O’Malley Kumar, a 19-year-old British Indian, and Tejaswini Kontham, a 27-year-old student from Hyderabad, in separate incidents. Kontham was fatally stabbed at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, on June 14, with two arrests made in connection to the murder. On the same day, Kumar was killed in a knife attack while walking back from a night out with her friend Barnaby Webber.