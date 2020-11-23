‘3 houses, land, other properties’: Srinagar Naib Tehsildar paid Rs 45 lakh salary booked for disproportionate assets

The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against Abdul Rashid Malla, Naib Tehsildar, Rawalpora Srinagar for allegedly acquiring huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An ACB spokesperson said the case was registered under FIR No. 25/2020 in Police Station ACB, Srinagar.

He said the case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by ACB Srinagar into the allegations that Abdul Rashid Malla, Naib Tehsildar Rawalpora Srinagar was in possession of huge assets in the shape of shopping complex, palatial houses etc.

“The details of properties acquired by him in his name, as well as in the name of his relatives with effect from 2008 up to 2019 is as under:

Four Shops and land, near Grid Station, Chadoora Budgam. Shopping Complex at Doyen Chadoora Huge Palatial House at Hassipora Chadoora Huge House near Imam Bada Chadoora Huge Palatial House at Rawalpora Big patch of land at Dawlatpora Chadoora Land with structure at Hassipora Chadoora

The spokesperson said that during verification, it was established that the suspect has received a salary of around Rs 45 lakh with effect from 2008 to 2019.

“The properties acquired by Abdul Rashid Malla in the said period are worth crores of rupees which is totally disproportionate to his known sources of income,” the spokesperson added.

“The omissions and commissions on behalf of the suspect invokes the provisions of section 5(1) (e) of J&K PC Act Svt; 2006. Accordingly case FIR No. 25/2020 was registered against Abdul Rashid Malla S/o Late Gh Ahmad Malla R/o Hassipora Chadoora Budgam under section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) of PC Act Svt. 2006. Today, Anti Corruption Bureau conducted searches in the houses of Abdul Rashid Malla at Chadoora and Rawalpora Budgam. During searches, some incriminating documents pertaining to the said case were recovered/ seized. Further Investigation of case is going on,” he added.