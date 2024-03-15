3 drug peddlers arrested

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Kulgam and Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Qazigund during patrolling at Kurigam crossing Qazigund intercepted a suspicious person identified as Riyaz Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar a resident of Churat Qazigund carrying a nylon bag. During search, officers were able to recover 4.2 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance filled in the said bag from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

Moreover, a police party of Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Pariwan Gadihama intercepted a suspicious person identified as Fayaz Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie a resident of Pariwan. During search, officers were able to recover 270 grams of Charas like contraband substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.

In Budgam, a Police party of Police Station Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Chewdara Crossing intercepted a Suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who tried to flee from the spot after noticing police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Malik son of Gh Rasool Malik resident of Chewdara Beerwah. During search, officers were able to recover 05 slices of charas like substance weighing about 87 grms from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.