Ramban: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Saturday said that 250 meter viaduct of Maroge tunnel in Ramban district, which will provide an alternative route bypassing slide prone area, has been completed.

In a post on X, Gadkari, said they have successfully completed the construction of a 250 meter viaduct in conjunction with a 395-meter tunnel in the Maroge Tunnel, at an estimated cost of Rs 82 Crores.

“This infrastructure is located along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44. The 645-meter segment, as part of the larger project, not only reduces the travel distance by 200 meters, thus mitigating steep gradients but also provides an alternative route bypassing the challenging Sita Ram Pass slide area,” he said.

He also said that furthermore, it facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging Marog area gradient.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir.”

He added that this transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhances it’s appeal as a premier tourist destination.