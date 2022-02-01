Srinagar, Feb 1 : Unknown persons threw acid on a 24-year-old girl in Safakadal area on Tuesday evening, officials said.

They said that the girl (name withheld), a resident of Eid Gah came under attack at Usmani Colony Wantpora.

The girl, they said, has been evacuated from the site to SMHS Hospital for treatment.

A police official confirming the incident told that a team was on way to the incident site.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh confirmed that her face has got completely damaged. “The girl is being operated upon to see whether her eyes are damaged,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police official from Nowhatta police station said that the investigation in this regard has been started.