JAMMU, June 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered a reshuffle in the administration.

According to Government Order No.774-JK(GAD) of 2022 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Leena Padha, JKAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, relieving Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS of the additional charge of the post.

Mansoor Aslam Choudhary, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Hqr), is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General Registration, Jammu.

Roshan Lal, JKAS, Joint Director, Education, Doda, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Ghulam Rasool, JKAS, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handlooms Department, J&K, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Afshan Masood, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Other Backward Classes, against an available vacancy.

Rajeev Magotra, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal, Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, relieving Sukriti Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Kangan, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir, against an available vacancy

Mohammad Aslam, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Dhirender Sharma, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education, Udhampur/Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Bilkees Jan, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Special), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ashima Sher, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Hqr).

Ideel Saleem, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), J&K, against an available vacancy.

Atul Kumar, JKAS, Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ashok Kumar, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Khalid Hussain, JKAS, Assistant Settlement Officer, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Poonch, relieving Dr Mohammad Tanwir, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Poonch of the additional charge of the post.

Vishwajeet, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Rakesh Kumar Vaid, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director Forensic Science Laboratory, Jammu.

Sohan Lal, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Registrar, GCET, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bani, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Bani, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, relieving Dr Subash Chander, JKAS, Registrar, District Samba of the additional charge of the post.

According to another Government Order No.775-JK(GAD) of 2022, Aziz Ahmad Rather, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (Central) in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Mita Kumari, JKAS, Deputy Director, Libraries, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur.

Aadil Fareed, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Dharam Paul, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Libraries, Jammu.

Further, the officers who have been assigned duties relating to Shri Amarnath Yatra-2022 shall join at their new places of postings after completion of Yatra, reads the order.