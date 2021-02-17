22-yr-old youth injured in Sonwar firing incident

Srinagar: A 22-year-old youth was on Wednesday evening injured in a firing incident at Sonwar area of Srinagar, official sources said.

Official said that a civilian identified as Aakash Mehra, son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra was injured after unknown gunmen fired some shots near the Krishna Dhaba in Sonwar area here.

They said the injured has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the youth has received a bullet in his chest and is being operated at Trauma ward.

He added that his condition is critical at present—(KNO)