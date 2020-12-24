22 passengers from UK found COVID positive upon landing in India

New Delhi: At least 22 people who came to India from the UK in the past few days have tested positive for COVID-19 amid alarm over a mutant strain of the coronavirus that is believed to be more contagious and was first identified in Britain.

Eleven people who came from or via the UK have tested positive in Delhi, eight in Amritsar, two in Kolkata and one in Chennai, reports said.

There have been no confirmed instances of the mutant strain anywhere in India so far, the government has said.

Over the last two days, before the ban on flights from the UK kicked in on Wednesday, all passengers from the country have been subjected to RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus and made to wait at the airports till the results came in.