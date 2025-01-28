Srinagar, Jan 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 22 JKAS officers in the interests of administration.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Munir-ul-Islam, JKAS, has been transferred and appointed as Secretary in the Information Department.

Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer/Secretary of the J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Firdous Ahmad Giri, JKAS, Additional Director SKIMS, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director RUSA, J&K. Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has been appointed as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

Bashir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, has been appointed as Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir. Altaf Ahmad Khan, JKAS, Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir, has been transferred and appointed as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam.

Akram Ullah Tak, JKAS, Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, has been posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Pran Singh, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department. Zahoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been posted as Additional Director SKIMS, Srinagar. Sanjay Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba), has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Arun Kishore Kotwal, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Mining Department, has been posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K. Bal Krishan, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Jammu.

Masarat Hashim, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), J&K. Shahnawaz Shah, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Verinag, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment. Ajeet Singh, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basohli, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Samba).

Mridhu Salathia, JKAS, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department. She will also hold the additional charge of Mission Director, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), in addition to her duties, until further orders. Ideel Saleem, JKAS, Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), J&K, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Kashmir.

Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, JKAS, Joint Registrar, Cooperative (Audit), Srinagar, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department. Manpreet Kour, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Jammu, has been posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu.

Bureeda Majid, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal. Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Budgam.