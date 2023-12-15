Govt invites applications for appointment of Director SKIMS

SRINAGAR, Dec15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has invited online applications for appointment of Director SKIMS Soura.

A notification, in this regard, has been issued by the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, which reads that “online applications on prescribed proforma are invited from Indian Nationals for the position of Director, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The notification is available on the official website www.skims.ac.in of SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The date of submission of application form shall be with effect from 16-12-2023 to 15.01-2024, reads the notification.

The complete information with regard to the advertisement for the post of Director SKIMS Soura, Srinagar is available on the official website of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar, www.skims.ac.in the notification added.