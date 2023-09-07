In Greater Noida, a tragic incident unfolded as a 30-year-old woman named Soni was reportedly shot and killed by two men who arrived at her doorstep.

Initially, as per media reports, the assailants had requested water, but the situation took a sinister turn when they discharged three bullets into Soni in the absence of her partner.

Soni had been living with her partner for a year after separating from her husband. Following the attack, her brother rushed her to the hospital, but upon arrival, she was pronounced dead.

A police complaint has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the culprits.