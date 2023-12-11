SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and Ganderbal and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Police party of PS Chadoora at a checkpoint established at Gund Maqsood near Mehnoor Crossing Chadoora, intercepted a suspicious person who upon seeing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Asif Shafi Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Gund Maqsood Chadoora.

During search, 08 grams of Heroin was recovered from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, a Police received information through reliable sources that a person namely Muzzafer Ahmad Kambay son of Khazir Mohammad Kambay resident of Wanihama Bala has hoarding contraband substance in his residential house and is involved in dealing & selling drugs to the local youth of the area.

Acting swiftly, a Police party led by IC PP Nagbal raided the specific location. During search, 03 Kgs of Dry Cannabis with Seeds hidden in a pit yard of his residential house was recovered. The accused resident was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.