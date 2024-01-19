SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered psychotropic/contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Colony, intercepted a person identified as Gowhar Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Pehliharan. During search,72 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Sheeri where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in Kulgam, a Police party of Police Station DH Pora at a checkpoint established at Margibal Gojjarpora, intercepted a motorcyclist identified as Sayar Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Salam Mir resident of Waripora. During search, officers were able to recover 2.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in a nylon bag from his possession. He has been arrested and the motorcycle bearing registration No. JK03D-8782 used in commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.