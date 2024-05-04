2 drug peddlers held in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Binner Crossing Baramulla, intercepted two persons. During their search, 80 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Javid Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Ramzan & Tariq Ahmad Lone son of Gh Nabi both residents of Khadniyar Baramulla. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Baramulla where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, case under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.