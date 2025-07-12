2 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: In continuation of its sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 02 drug peddlers in Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police team from Police Station Bijbehara, at a checkpoint established at Gadhanjipora Bijbehara, apprehended a suspicious person. He was identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar, son of Habibullah Dar, resident of Gadhanjipora, Bijbehara. During his personal search, brown sugar-like substance weighing approximately 12 grams, divided into 73 small polythene-wrapped packets was recovered. He has been arrested and a case FIR No. 139/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and investigation has been taken up.

Moreover, a police team from Police Station Bijbehara, at a checkpoint established at Katritang Bijbehara intercepted a suspicious person identified as Showkat Ahmad Kumar, son of Gh. Mohammad Kumar, resident of Waghama, Bijbehara. During search, about 11.60 kilograms of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and a case FIR No. 140/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and investigation has been initiated.