2-day Ramadhan festival begins at CUK

GANDERBAL: The two-day Ramadhan festival organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Department of Urdu, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), began at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Wednesday.

On the first day today, a Na’at competition was organised wherein the participating research scholars and students from different teaching departments recited beautiful Na’ats and expressed their love, affection and devotion for the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), enthralling the minds and souls of the audience.

The competition began with the recitation of Holy Quran by the research scholar Aijaz Ahmad and Na’at recitation by noted Na’at Khawan, Ghulam Hassan Gamgeen.

Addressing the participants, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, asked the participants to follow the teachings and the way of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit in order to achieve success in this life and hereafter. “As the embodiment of compassion, wisdom, and integrity, the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serves as a guiding light for the people, inspiring them to strive for righteousness, justice, and peace,” Prof. Shahid Rasool said, adding the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) left an indelible mark on human history through his exemplary and profound teachings. He expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath for evincing keen interest in holding the festival.

Quoting extensively several writers, poets and philosophers, noted writer, Dr. Jauhar Qudussi, said that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has been revered and admired by writers, poets, and philosophers throughout history for his exemplary character, wisdom, and profound impact on humanity. He said, the renowned philosopher-poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, celebrated Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the perfect model of humanity and the ultimate source of guidance for mankind.

Earlier, Dean DSW and Head Department of Urdu, Dr. Irfan Ahmad Malik, in his welcome address, said the department is continuously holding Na’at competitions during the holy month of Ramadhan and is giving a platform to the students to show their hidden talent. Faculty members of various departments and senior functionaries of the university were present on the occasion.

Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Naqshbandi conducted the programme proceedings and Sr. Asst Prof. Dr. Nusrat Jabeen proposed the vote of thanks.