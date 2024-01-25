SRINAGAR: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, R R Swain on Thursday said that in 33 years, J&K Police have lost more than 1600 personnel in a sponsored Proxy war which is the largest among security forces in J&K.

Talking to reporters here at Police Headquarters Jammu, DGP said that losing 1600 personnel is the benchmark and watermark in terms of demonstrating the commitment to the national security effort.

DGP said that besides sacrificing their life, many suffered injuries, displacement, and various forms of vilification and intimidation in the line of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many have suffered attacks on their families, have lost members of their family because of having worked in the police and because of having worked towards the national security effort in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

DGP said that they have acknowledged this and have many times underlined that a time has come when J&K Police and others would make an effort of chronicling these stories, individual stories as well as the collective effort of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and members in the fight against terror.

DGP further said that these are tales, those are sagas of untold stories which actually are not well chronicled often.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged efforts to chronicle individual and collective stories in the fight against terror to recognize the contributions and challenges faced by those involved in the national security effort in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP said that J&K Police has been honored with 72 gallantry medals by the President of India and the Government of India.

“This recognition, as I learned from the Ministry of Home Affairs website, makes us the highest gallantry medal winners among state police forces,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his admiration and congratulations, DGP R R Swain said he compliment all officers and men and congratulate the award winners.

Speaking about the security preparations for Republic Day, DGP assured that all security measures are in place. Meetings have been conducted at various levels, including discussions with the army, CAPF led by CRPF, and other intelligence agencies.

“We have ensured the security of the venue and considered all potential threat scenarios. We assure that the celebration will be peaceful, and we encourage citizens to celebrate it with full fervor”, he added. (KNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)