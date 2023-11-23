A 16-year-old boy stabbed a teenager boy at least 60 times on the head, neck and ears for robbing Rs 350 from him. The incident took place in Northeast Delhi’s Welcome area and was caught on CCTV.

Done with choking and stabbing, the accused even danced over the victim’s body, as seen in gruesome CCTV footage. The accused, in the extremely disturbing video, could be seen stabbing the victim in face, eyes innumerable times, and even, seemingly, tried to behead him.

As seen in the gruesome CCTV footage, the accused kept stabbing the victim and even tried to behead him. (Photo: CCTV footage accessed by News18)

Police said they received a call about the incident around 11:15 pm on Tuesday. The suspect, however, was nabbed by the cops on Wednesday morning. The identity of the accused was not disclosed by cops, stating that he is a minor.

They, however, said that the accused, a school drop-out, was drunk when he was involved in the act and that he is a resident of Jafrabad.

What Led To The Murder

According to cops, the accused tried to rob the victim and when he refused to give up whatever little money he had, the 16-year-old fought with the victim and then choked him.

The boy was taken to GTB Hospital by locals, where he was declared brought dead.

CCTV footage from the area helped cops to identify and apprehend the suspect.

All For Rs 350

While speaking about the incident, Joy Tirkey, the deputy commissioner of police (north-east), mentioned that the two boys were not previously acquainted.

“They encountered each other in Janta Mazdoor Colony. The victim declined to hand over the Rs 350 he had with him, prompting the suspect to attempt a robbery,” Tirkey explained.

In the disturbing video, the accused even seemingly tried to behead the victim. (Photo: CCTV video accessed by News18)



Ranjana Prasad, a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), stated that the panel intends to intervene in the case to provide counseling for the suspect.