`158 transformers damaged in 4 days’:  KPDCL presses alarm button

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 22: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), today again issued a fervent appeal to its consumers to use electricity judiciously so that locality Distribution Transformers (DTs) are protected from damage and subsequent power outages.

As many as 49 DTs were damaged across Kashmir Valley on November 21 alone, indicating a steep rise in unsanctioned heating load across all Divisions of Kashmir Valley.

Expressing serious concern over the increase in DT damage rate early in winter, a KPDCL spokesperson advised domestic consumers to strictly adhere to their sanctioned load and avoid using crude heaters and boilers, which have been banned by the Government. “While 49 DTs were reported damaged on November 21, 32 were damaged on November 20, 37 on November 19, and 40 on November 18,” he added.

The spokesman, however, clarified that KPDCL’s Central Workshop at Pampore and Divisional Workshops are operating in double shifts to reclaim the Buffer Stock by repairing the damaged DTs. “Against 158 DTs damaged across Kashmir valley over the last 4 days, 143 were also repaired and restored during the same period,” he stated.

Attributing rising DT damage rate and power outages to rampant use of crude heaters/ boilers and illegal hooking on bare conductors in metered areas, the spokesperson stated that KPDCL has intensified its inspection and disconnection drives across all Electric Divisions of Kashmir valley to curb power theft.

“As many as 1484 inspection drives were conducted across all 18 Electric Divisions by KPDCL on November 21, during which 1396 domestic and 514 commercial installations were disconnected for unauthorized use of power,” he said, adding the inspection drives will be further accelerated on daily basis in all districts of Kashmir Division.

Anticipating DT damage in peak winter months, KPDCL has maintained a buffer stock of 1554 DTs. “We have also kept a reserve stock of DTs to meet any eventuality on account of higher DT damage,” he said, adding Buffer Stock was pegged at 1412 last year.

Reiterating KPDCL’s commitment to replace the damaged DT within the stipulated timelines, the spokesman, however, clarified that repeat damage of DT by an increase in unsanctioned load shall attract longer duration timelines, factoring in limited manpower available at Central Workshop Pampore and Divisional Workshops of KPDCL.