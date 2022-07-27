Srinagar, Jul 27 : The minister of state for Home Affairs on Wednesday informed that 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood incident which took place near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, but no person has been reported missing.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, MoS Home, Nityanand Rai said that as per information provided by J&K govt, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood but no person has been reported missing.

He said that various government agencies like NDRF, SDRF, Army, CAPFS & UT officials were deployed for search operations, rescue & relief of pilgrims.

He added that the Yatris were immediately evacuated to safer places and provided accommodation and food, while the injured yatris were moved to the nearest medical facilities—(KNO)