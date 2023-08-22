SRINAGAR: The 13th District Srinagar Official Taekwondo Championship 2023-24 concluded on a successful note. The event was conducted under the banner of “My Youth My Pride” and was meticulously organized by the Taekwondo Association of District Srinagar, in collaboration with the J&K Taekwondo Association (Regd), and with the support of the J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

The championship took place from August 20 to 21 at the Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, Srinagar.

The closing ceremony featured prominent personalities, including Muzaffar Hussain Wani (JKAS), Divisional Sports Officer (k), who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, along with Rouf Ahmed Bhat (Sports Promoter & Under Secretary to Govt. Forest Department). In his address, Wani extended his congratulations to all the medalists and participants for their active involvement in the championship.

He also praised the J&K Taekwondo Association for its dedicated efforts in enhancing the sport of Taekwondo in the Union Territory.

Heading the championship were Nissar Hussain, Vice President of JKTA, and Junaid Mayer Qasba, Secretary of the Taekwondo Association of District Srinagar. Other notable individuals who played vital roles in the event were Nishant Singh Jamwal (AAO) from JK Sports Council, Goutam Shukla from JKSC, Chander Shekhar (Handball coach), Mohd Amin (Manager of Polo Ground), Dr. Akbar Khan (Member of JKSC), and Tariq Lone (Aaj Tak).



During the championship, the District Taekwondo Association took the opportunity to honor Sultan, a remarkable Para Athlete who was selected to participate in the upcoming World Para Taekwondo Championship. Additionally, Sadia Tariq, a renowned International Wushu player and former Taekwondo Athlete, was also felicitated for her outstanding achievements.

The technical aspect of the championship was efficiently managed by the Technical Team, led by Master Atul Pangotra, an International Referee from WT. The referee panel consisted of proficient individuals such as Rohit Sharma, Suhail Khan, Shah Faiq, Musadiq, Faizan Ahmad, Tanveer, Adeeba, Aqib Gulzar, Suhail Ahmed, and Anees Bhat, who ensured fair play and accurate decisions throughout the championship.

All the medalists from the 13th District Srinagar Taekwondo Championship will proudly represent District Srinagar in the upcoming 26th J&K UT Taekwondo Championships in 2023.