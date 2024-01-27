SRINAGAR: A thirteen-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Saturday following an electric shock incident in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Quoting officials, GNS reported that a boy died when accidently he came into contact with electric wire. He was immediately shifted to SDH Mendhar by his parents for treatment. However doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

He has been identified as Sayed Shabhaz Ali(13) son of Sajjad Hussain Shah resident of Chjjila Kiyani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ashfaq Ahmad from BMO Mendhar also affirmed to GNS the unfortunate demise of the boy.

Meanwhile, police have registered the case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)