Thirteen Amarnath yatris were injured on Thursday in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam and Ganderbal districts, officials said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight pilgrims were injured in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and five more in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, they said.

In Kulgam, the officials said, a bus enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims lost control and hit a tipper dumper moving in the same direction.

The accident took place on the national highway near Nussu Badergund in Qazigund, they said.

Three Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris, who had received minor injuries in a road accident near Badragund, Kulgam, shifted to GMC Anantnag. Instructed District Administration & Principal GMC to take good care of others with minor injuries & ensure necessary arrangements for their travel. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 14, 2022

Six of them were administered first-aid at a hospital in the area and the other two shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second accident involving a vehicle ferrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims took place at Satrina in the Kangan area of Ganderbal, they said.

Five people sustained injuries and were taken to the SKIMS hospital in Soura where their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

”Three Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris, who had received minor injuries in a road accident near Badragund, Kulgam, shifted to GMC Anantnag. Instructed District Administration & Principal GMC to take good care of others with minor injuries & ensure necessary arrangements for their travel,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on Twitter.