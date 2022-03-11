Srinagar: Government on Friday ordered promotion of eleven police officers and five of them have been elevated to the grade of Super Time Scale (Level-14). The government also posted Mahendra Nath Tiwari (IPS) as IGP CID J&K.

According to an government order, those promoted to Super Time Scale- (ii)-IG (Level-14) of the Pay Matrix include Uttam Chand (IPS) with effect from 01.01.2020, on proforma basis, on reversion to the parent cadre; Vidhi Kumar Birdi (IPS) with effect from 01.01.2021 – on proforma basis; Keshav Ram Chaurasia (IPS) with effect from 01.01.2021 on proforma basis; Atul Kumar Goel (IPS) with effect from 01.01.2022 and Bhim Sen Tuti (IPS) with effect from 01.01.2022 with “drawl of officiating pay from the date”.

Three IPS officers of 2008 batch have been promoted to the grade of Super Time Scale-(i) DIG (Level-13A in the Pay Matrix), with effect from 01.01.2022. They include Tejinder Singh (on proforma basis), Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa, asper the order.

Three officers of 2009 batch have been placed in the Selection Grade of IPS (Level-13 in the Pay Matrix) with effect from 01.01.2022.

They include Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Shailendra Kumar Mishra (on proforma basis) and Rahul Malik (on proforma basis.)

Meanwhile, the government posted Mahendra Nath Tiwari (IPS), awaiting orders of posting, as IGP CID J&K against an available vacancy, according to a separate order.

The government as per a separate order also ordered that Reyaz Ahmad Darzi, incharge Deputy Director Prosecution Anantnag/Kulgam/Shopian shall also hold the charge of the post of Deputy Director Prosecution Pulwama and Budgam in addition to his own duties till further orders. (GNS)