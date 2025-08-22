‘108 Ambulance’ saves lives in Kishtwar cloudburst

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: On 14th August 2025, a devastating cloudburst struck Chosoti village, District Kishtwar, during the Machail Mata Yatra. The tragedy left over 100 pilgrims injured, 67 confirmed dead, and more than 100 still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve the bodies of missing pilgrims.

Immediately after the incident, a call was received at the 108 control room from 108 Area Operation Manager Viqar Lone and EMT Sunil Kumar, who was already on yatra duty at Chosoti along with Pilot Arif Rashid. One of the 108 ambulances was already deployed at the site for first aid and was present at the incident spot, ensuring a rapid initial response. Realizing the gravity of the situation and the large number of casualties, 14 ambulances from nearby districts Kishtwar and Doda were instantly mobilized. The ambulances shifted patients to Sub-District Hospital Paddar, despite severe challenges. Roads near Jusniya Nallah were completely blocked due to flooding. To overcome this, injured patients were carried across the blocked stretch, transferred into other 108 ambulances, and then transported safely to SDH Paddar.

Further, on the instructions of the Mission Director, NHM, 18 ambulances from Kashmir division, 7 ambulances from Udhampur & Ramban, 4 ambulances from Jammu & 2 ambulances from Samba were dispatched to Paddar Kishtwar. In total, 47 ambulances of 108 JKEMS were deployed for rescue operations. Through these efforts, 77 patients were provided emergency care and were safely shifted to hospital, while 31 critically injured pilgrims were shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment. Over 67 deceased pilgrims were also transported to their respective homes by 108 ambulances. Throughout this tragedy, 108 JKEMS teams have been working round-the-clock with courage and dedication, standing as a lifeline for the pilgrims during one of the worst natural calamities in the region.

Project Head, 108 Ambulance Services, Mushtaq Ahmed – applaud all EMTs and pilots of the 108 Ambulance Services for their relentless efforts in saving the lives of pilgrims during this devastating cloudburst. Special appreciation to Pilot Arif Rashid and EMT Sunil Kumar, who were present at the site during the incident, risked their lives, and saved many pilgrims. He also acknowledges the Area Manager, Kishtwar Viqar Lone, who coordinated with the district administration and ensured the swift evacuation and shifting of patients from the incident site.