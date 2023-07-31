Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the new poster for the first song of his upcoming film, Jawan, and it’s clear that he’s going all out for this project.

The poster features SRK in a dapper black shirt and shades, and it says “Prepare for the sound of Jawan.”

Recent reports claim that Shah Rukh danced for the song “Zinda Banda” with 1,000 dancers. This would be a first for SRK, and it’s sure to be a visually stunning spectacle.

Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which was the biggest hit of his 30-plus-year career.

The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Shetty. It is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7, 2023.