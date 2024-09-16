10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Window After Dispute Over iPad

Investigators are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the apparent death of a 10-year-old girl who fell from a Bronx building. The incident occurred Thursday evening near Southern Boulevard and East 182nd Street.

It is believed the girl may have been home alone at the time.

Sources told CBS News New York that earlier in the day, the girl and her mother had argued over the use of an iPad. The mother left for a doctor’s appointment around 4:30 p.m. and discovered her daughter lying in the courtyard when she returned.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine if the girl was being supervised and whether she fell from a window or the roof.

At some point, sources say the parents took the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Authorities, along with workers from the Administration for Children’s Services, are investigating the scene. No arrests or charges have been made so far.

Residents are seeking answers.

“Just a sweetheart. Always said ‘good morning.’ Sweetheart,” said neighbor Antoinette Talamone.

“That’s incredibly sad. Someone lost their child, cousin, little kid, probably missed by her friends at school. No, that’s crazy,” said Bronx resident Madeleine Martinez.

Phipps Houses Incorporated, the company managing the building, expressed heartbreak over the loss of the young girl and stated they are fully cooperating with the NYPD.