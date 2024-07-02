KashmirLatest News

10 houses, eight shops gutted in South Kashmir

flare of fire on wood with black smokes
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

As many as ten residential houses and eight shops were gutted in a fire incident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday night, sources said.

Sources told that fire broke out in one of the residential houses in the area last night and quickly spread to nearby houses, causing extensive damage to ten houses.

“Eight shops were also gutted in the fire incident,” they said.

They also said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, officials have reached the spot to assess the damage—(KNO)

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article SEBI Bhavan Hindenburg Under SEBI Scrutiny, Kotak Bank Dragged in Adani Saga
Next Article 10BRODY tmagArticle 10 Warning Signs of Dehydration
Leave a comment