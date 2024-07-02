10 houses, eight shops gutted in South Kashmir

As many as ten residential houses and eight shops were gutted in a fire incident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday night, sources said.

Sources told that fire broke out in one of the residential houses in the area last night and quickly spread to nearby houses, causing extensive damage to ten houses.

“Eight shops were also gutted in the fire incident,” they said.

They also said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, officials have reached the spot to assess the damage—(KNO)