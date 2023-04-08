Riyadh: Over 10.3 million worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in the first 10 days of Ramzan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque said, that “the number of worshippers in the Prophet’s Mosque during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramzan reached a total of 10.3 million male and female worshipers, an increase of 47 percent over the same period last year.”

The Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque added that it “succeeded in implementing its operational plan for service and field affairs during the first third of the blessed month of Ramzan.”

The operational plan included providing field services to the guests of the Prophet’s Mosque throughout the month of Ramzan, by feeding the crowds, breaking the fast of the fasting people, and watering Zamzam water.