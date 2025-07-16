1 dead, 3 injured in Nayvug Tunnel collision

Qazigund, Jul 15: A road accident inside the Nayvug tunnel on Tuesday evening left a man dead and three others injured, officials confirmed.

According to initial reports, two vehicles collided within the tunnel under circumstances yet to be ascertained. An official said that three women and the driver of one of the vehicles sustained injuries in the impact.

Later man identified as Tariq Ahmad, son of Abdul Aziz Wani of Banihal, succumbed. He was an employee in the health department.

“The incident caused a brief disruption in vehicular movement along the strategic highway route. Authorities have taken cognisance of the mishap, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.