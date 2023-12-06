SRINAGAR: Tragedy struck on Wednesday morning in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir when a minibus collided with a private vehicle, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a student. In addition, twenty-one individuals sustained injuries in this road mishap.

According to reports received by news agency Kashmir Scroll, a mini-bus with registration number JK11A3415 was en route from Manjakote to Rajouri when it collided with a private car bearing registration number JK02 CP 2442.

The student lost their life in the accident, while several other passengers were injured. Promptly, the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Among the 21 injured individuals, twelve of them were students, who were on their way to their respective schools.

A police official stated that they have taken note of the incident and will carry out further investigations.