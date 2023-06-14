BARAMULLA: In a major breakthrough, police arrested nine drug smugglers and recovered 1.78 kgs of contraband heroin-like substance along with cash amounting ₹69.20 Lacs from Nambla, Isham and Bandi Uri areas of Baramulla district. This seizure represents a significant blow to the narcotics trade network operating in the Baramulla area, the police said.

At Nambla Uri, a specific information was received by police regarding smuggling of narcotics by Irfan Ahmad Najar son of Noor Din Najar, Mehmooda Begum wife of Irfan Ahmad Najar & Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, all residents of Nambla Uri. Acting swiftly, police under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali-JKPS assisted by SHO PS Uri Inspr Mohd Shafi, alongwith Magistrate conducted the search of the house of Irfan Ahmad Najar. During search of the house, 490 grams of contraband Heroin like substance and cash amounting ₹6,45,200/- was recovered from the possession of Irfan Ahmad and his wife Mehmooda Begum.

Furthermore, on their disclosure, the house of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh son of Noor Din Sheikh resident of Nambla-A was searched and during search contraband heroin like substance weighing 520 grams and cash amounting to ₹5,79,500 rupees was seized on spot in presence of magistrate. Moreover, during sustained questioning and on their disclosure, house of Mohd Subhan Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar resident of Hathlanga was also searched and contraband Heroin like substance weighing 420 grams and cash amounting to ₹56,95,600 rupees was seized in presence of Magistrate.

In total, contraband Heroin like substance weighing 1.430 Kilograms was recovered and cash amounting to ₹69,20,300/- as proceeds of drugs smuggling was recovered.

At Isham Uri, acting on specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics, police under the supervision of SDPO Uri assisted by SHO PS Uri, at a checkpoint established at Isham Crossing Uri arrested two persons who on noticing the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Mohd Hafeez Aabasi son of Abdul Rashid Aabasi & Zahid Hussain Aabasi son of Abdul Rashid Aabasi, both residents of Gowaltha. During their personal search, 02 packets of contraband like substance apparently Heroine weighing (65 grams along with packing) and (75grams along with packing) respectively was recovered.

At Bandi Rest House Uri, based on a specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics, police under the supervision of SDPO Uri & assisted by SHO PS Uri, a checkpoint was established at Bandi Rest House. During checking, one vehicle (Dumper) bearing registration number JK05D-8441 was intercepted. The boarded persons along with driver of the vehicle tried to flee from the spot, but the alert police party tactfully apprehended them. They have been identified as Mohd Saleem Qureashi son of Mohd Ashraf Qureashi resident of Nambla (Driver), Mohd Rafiq Awan son of Ali Hussain Awan resident of Thajal & Afra Siyab son of Abdul Majeed Ganie resident of Nambla. During the personal search of Afra Siyab, 01 packet of contraband like substance apparently Heroin weighing (80 grams along with packing) and 01 packet of contraband like substance apparently Heroine weighing (60grams along with packing) was recovered from Mohd Rafiq Awan. During the search of vehicle 01 packet of contraband was recovered from driver seat weighing (70grams along with packing).

During preliminary investigation it was learnt that under a well hatched conspiracy, Pakistan based handlers are pushing drugs inside J&K through such smugglers to spread drug addiction amongst youth of J&K. This successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the continuous surveillance and intelligence gathering carried out by the police force in their fight against drug-related crimes.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation into the matter is going on.