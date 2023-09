ADVERTISEMENT

Qazigund: Four persons have died in a road accident in azigund area of Kulgam district on Friday.

An official said that a vehicle coming from Srinagar collided with a truck near walnut factory in Qazigund.

He said in the incident driver of the vehicle died at emergency hospital Qazigund and 6 others were injured. “Later, 3 more persons succumbed to their injuries, taking the death count to 4,” he said.