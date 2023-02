Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate snowfall in the Kashmir valley next week.

Check out the latest and detailed weather update:

𝘾π™ͺπ™§π™§π™šπ™£π™© π™¬π™šπ™–π™©π™π™šπ™§: Mainly Clear at most places of J&K.

π™π™€π™§π™šπ™˜π™–π™¨π™©:

4-5𝙩𝙝: Partly cloudy.

6𝙩𝙝:Cloudy with possibility of light snow over higher reaches of Kashmir.

7-8𝙩𝙝: Partly cloudy.

π™Šπ™ͺ𝙩𝙑𝙀𝙀𝙠𝙛𝙀𝙧 𝙨π™ͺπ™—π™¨π™šπ™¦π™ͺπ™šπ™£π™© 1 π™¬π™šπ™šπ™ : Light to Moderate Snow/Rain at many places during 9 (Night) – 11th(F/N){60%}