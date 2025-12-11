𝙎𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙧 𝙋𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙁𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮-𝘼𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧

Srinagar : Srinagar Police felicitated Nayeem Gulzar, a specially-abled and promising cricketer, in recognition of his outstanding performance at the IDCA 9th T-20 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf, held recently in New Delhi. The championship was organised by the India Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) with support from the BCCI, and witnessed participation from teams across the country.

At a brief ceremony held at District Police Headquarters Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS, presented Nayeem with a memento and financial assistance of ₹27,700. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Dr. Chakravarthy congratulated Nayeem for his exemplary determination and achievements despite physical challenges. He stated that Nayeem’s success serves as an inspiration for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, reinforcing the message that dedication and hard work can overcome any obstacle.

The event was attended by senior officers including SP Headquarters Shah Umar, DySP Headquarters Syed Sleet Shah, CPO DPO Jaswant Singh, and others. The officers commended Nayeem’s accomplishments and reiterated Srinagar Police’s commitment to supporting talented individuals especially differently-abled athletes by offering guidance, encouragement and financial support for national and international participation.

Srinagar Police reaffirmed that promoting sports, inclusivity and youth empowerment remains a key component of its community engagement efforts, aimed at creating opportunities for young athletes to excel and bring pride to the region.