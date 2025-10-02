𝗞𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗶𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley is set to receive its first automobile rake as northern railway’s Jammu Division has dispatched a train from Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) in Manesar to Anantnag Goods Shed, officials said on Wednesday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the train, carrying over 116 Maruti Suzuki vehicles departed from Manesar at 12:35 am and is scheduled to reach the newly opened Anantnag terminal tomorrow after covering 850 km in 45 hours.

He said the rake is expected to mark a new chapter in the logistics sector of automobile transport in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in August, a cement rake from Punjab became the first bulk goods train to reach Anantnag. In September, a freight train carried Kashmiri apples from the Valley to markets outside.