Srinagar: Seemingly giving in to pressure, the Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools of Jammu and Kashmir (FFRC) has allowed transporters to hike fee by 12 percent.

However, the FFRC order said it was a temporary measure only.

“….that as a temporary measure and till such time a final decision is taken and Final orders issued, the school managements shall make 12% hike on transport fee which was being paid by the students availing transport facility, in Oct -2019 in winter zone and Feb- 2020 in summer zone. It was also resolved that no private school shall seek any undertaking from parents/students for advance Tuition fee and Transport fee, the practice being illegal and shall not be allowed,” read the order.

“The Private school managements shall make an increase of 12% in transport fee which was being paid by the students availing transport facility, in Oct-2019 in winter zone and Feb-2020 in summer Zone. This hike will be operative from the date of re-opening of schools vide orders supra. No school shall seek any type of undertaking from the parents/students for advance payment of Tuition fee, transport fee, or any other fee. However the parents are at liberty to pay the fee monthly or quarterly,” the order added.

The PSAJK had stirred a hornet’s nest last week by issuing a rate card for buses and vans that fetch children. Despite clear orders from the concerned authorities that the schools cannot fix fares on their own, the PSAJK statement not only fixed rates but also stated that it would charge 50 percent fare during vacations and other off periods as well.

“So it was decided to fix the rates for school buses and put the anxiety of both parents and school administration to rest. The rates for 0-5 km distance has been fixed at ₹ 1950 per month and 5-10 km at ₹2450 per month and every additional km should pay an additional ₹45 per km. All schools have been directed to charge only 50 % during off periods extending to one month or more. Furthermore, there will be only 50% transportation fee during the non-operational period/winter vacations,” the PSAJK statement had said.