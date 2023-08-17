Digital India programme was launched on 1st July, 2015 to enable digital delivery of services to citizens. It has proved to be a very successful program.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Digital India programme. The total outlay is ₹14,903 crores.

This would enable the following:

6.25 lakh IT professionals will be re-skilled and up-skilled under the FutureSkills Prime Programme; 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in information security under the Information Security & Education Awareness Phase (ISEA) Programme; 540 additional services will be available under the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app/ platform. At present over 1,700 services are already available on UMANG; 9 more supercomputers will be added under National Super Computer Mission. This is in addition to 18 supercomputers already deployed; Bhashini, the AI-enabled multi-language translation tool (currently available in 10 languages) will be rolled out in all 22 schedule 8 languages; Modernisation of the National Knowledge Network (NKN) which connects 1,787 educational institutions; Digital document verification facility under DigiLocker will now be available to MSMEs and other organisations; 1,200 startups will be supported in Tier 2/3 cities; 3 Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence on health, agriculture and sustainable cities will be set up; Cyber-awareness courses for 12 crores college students; New initiatives in the area of cyber security including development of tools and integration of more than 200 sites with National Cyber Coordination Centre

The announcement will give a boost to the digital economy of India, drive digital access to services and support India’s IT and electronics ecosystem.